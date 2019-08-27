FG urged to revatalise medical laboratory for health security

ADVERTISEMENT

The Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN) has urged the Federal Government to revatilise the medical laboratory system in the country to promote health security in the country.

Speaking on Tuesday at a press briefing in preparation for the Association’s 55th annual scientific conference and workshop coming up September 2nd, in Abuja with the theme, ” Global Health Security: Medical Laboratory Agenda for Sub-saharan Africa”, AMLSN National Publicity Secretary, Dr Casmier Ifeayinchukwu, said the laboratory service system in Nigeria must be equipped to be able to detect and transparently report disease outbreaks.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that the only way Nigeria can roll back the outbreaks of diseases such as; cholera, meningitis and others in the country was to invest in the medical laboratory system.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are calling on the government to give attention to medical laboratory service system because if you destroy the medical laboratory services of any country, you have successfully dismantled their health system,” he said.

Dr Casmier also said there cannot be a robust health care system when there is a dysfunctional and a reprobate medical laboratories services in the country.

He added that investing in the system will go a long way in strengthening it.

He added that the conference is to draw attention of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to the important worldwide issues of Global Health Security Agenda (GHSA) which was launched in 2014 with the goal to advance a world safe and secure from infectious disease threats.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App