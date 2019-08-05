FG urged to respect court ruling on Zakzaky

ADVERTISEMENT

The Free Zakzaky Campaign Committee has urged the Federal Government to act urgently and grant their leader instant permit to travel for their treatment.

A Kaduna State High Court had directed the Federal Government to allow the Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Shiekh Ibrahim El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat seek medical treatment in India in a ruling on Monday morning.

The Chairman, Free Zakzaky Campaign Committee, Abdurrahman Abubakar,made the call while reacting to the judgement in a statement which was made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Monday.

He described the ruling as a victory of dogged determination, patience and perseverance in the face of extreme persecution.

The statement further read: “We obtained a favourable judgement in the ruling on application specifically seeking for the court’s permission to allow Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky and his wife, Malama Zeenat Ibrahim to seek urgent medical treatment outside this country.”

“This ruling is not only a vindication that leaving all doors open to obtain favourable outcomes works, but it is a victory for our dogged determination, patience and perseverance in the face of extreme persecution. It is a victory for truth and justice against tyranny and impunity.”

He recalled that: “The applicants are known to be clearly very ill in detention, consequent on the brutal wounds unjustifiably inflicted on them by the state agents in the name of Nigerian army, the resultant prolonged dehumanizing detention in the custody of the Department of State Security (DSS) and the obvious poisoning of the Sheikh.”

He lamented that as a result of all these physical and psychological stresses, the Sheikh suffered series of mild strokes and is at the risk of further recurrences.

