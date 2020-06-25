FG urged to reject loans tied to public assets’ privatisation

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government of Nigeria has been urged to reject any aid or loans from the World Bank and other multilateral development banks that support privatization of public private partnerships and other public utilities.

The ActionAid Nigeria, the Public Services International and the Nigeria Labour Congress, made the call in Abuja on Wednesday at a joint press conference marking this year’s International Public Services and the launch of research report: “Who Cares for the Future? Finance Gender Responsive Public Services”.

The AAN Country Director, Ene Obi; PSI Project Coordinator, Abiodun Badru and the Head of Department, Women and Youth, NLC, Rita Goyit, alleged that there was an increasingly ideological agenda being attached to loans and grants, particularly pushing the privatization of public services.

