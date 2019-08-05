FG urged to prosecute Sowore, other leaders of #RevolutionNow

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has been urged to prosecute Omoyele Sowore and others connected with the #revolutionnow movement.

The Civil Rights Movement of Nigeria (CRMN) made this plea in a press conference in Abuja on Monday following the arrest of the founder of Sahara Reporters.

The Police had accused Sowore and the Global Coalition for Security and Democracy in Nigeria of trying to force a regime change in the country.

They said inciting Nigerians, home and abroad, to join a planned ‘revolution’ march against the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Monday, August 5, amounts to treasonable felony and acts of terrorism.

Sowore, a pro-democracy activist and the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in the last general elections has been urging for #RevolutionNow, a series of planned protests against the government.

However, according to CCRMNs President, Aaron Dutoye, to serve as deterrent to others with similar intent of causing havoc, the group , therefore, advised the Department of State Services (DSS) to immediately arraign Sowore for treason.

CRMN further urged the DSS to secure a court order to keep Sowore in its custody once he is arraigned given the gravity of the crime he has committed and the potential instability his release could pose.

“The best deterrence is to send a strong message to all the anti-democratic forces in the country that there is no room for anyone that may wish to destroy our dear country. Example must be made of those that are attempting to derail our democracy for failed politicians. This is our suggestion for dealing with detractors of Nigeria and enemies of our democracy,” the group said.

