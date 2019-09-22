FG urged to establish history, archeology varsity in Kwara

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senator representing Kwara South senatorial district, Senator Lola Ashiru, has called for the establishment of a university mainly for history and archeology in Kwara state to preserve Nigerian history and artifacts as well as to promote culture and tourism.

Ashiru made the call during a visit to historical monuments and tourist sites in some parts of the senatorial district.

He noted that the monument sites has the capacity to turn people’s heritage to economic prosperity.

“You will recall that Esie houses the first National Museum in Nigeria, since 1775 when soap stone images were discovered by a missionary and school inspector, Mr. Ramshaw. Hence, the call for a University of History and Archaeology here more so, with attendant benefits and prospects for people and the country,” he said.

The senator, who visited Ero Omola Water falls in Idofin Igbana and Imole-Bo Ja Rock Shelter in Kajola community, could not visit Owu water falls due to deplorable conditions of roads leading to the tourist site.

He, therefore, called on governments to collaborate with private investors to invest in tourism in Kwara South senatorial district for cultural and economic development.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App