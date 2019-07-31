FG urges Niger Delta region to embrace peace

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has urged the people of and residents in the Niger Delta region to embrace peace in order to achieve the needed development in the region.

The call was made at a Sensitization and Enlightenment for Peace in the Niger Delta, themed: “Community Engagement and Dialogue for peace and Sustainable Development,” held in Port Harcourt, Rivers state on Wednesday.

The Director overseeing the office of the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs (MNDA), Mrs Lauren Braide, said peace and security were prerequisites for development in the region.

“Armed conflicts and militancy had severely compromised the provision of basic services and access to food and income-generating activities as witnessed in the recent past. I therefore urge us all to embrace peace to achieve development in the region,” she reiterated.

Represented by the Director, Special Duties in the ministry, Mr Laurence Adigwe, she itemized a number of priority projects of the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration in Rivers state to include community electrification, upgrading of road infrastructures in Port Harcourt-Eleme junction to Onne Port junction; East West Road section III (Port Harcourt-Eket); Trans Akuku Toru road and the dualisation of Port Harcourt-Ahoada Water Well Abalamamie road; among others.

The lead Consultant for the sensitization programme, Dr Benjamin Irikefe, said the exercise was borne out of President Muhammadu Buhari’s passion for the empowerment of the people of the Niger Delta region.

This, he said, can only be guaranteed if all communities in the region maintained peace.

One of the participants, Mr. Damiete Orugbani vowed to take the message of peace to his community.

