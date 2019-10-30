FG unveils methanol tech policy

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, has said the newly launched policy of Methanol development technology is in line with international resolutions, which primarily includes the PARIS AGREEMENT, that nations should take step to drastically reduce carbon emission and pollution.

Dr. Onu said this at a media briefing, to launch the Methanol Development Technology Policy in Abuja.

Dr. Onu stressed the importance of methanol to Nigeria as it cost less than other sources of natural energy, and could boost people’s economic fortunes.

Dr. Onu further said the policy is aimed at further expanding the nation’s chemical industry, which is currently at low ebb.

