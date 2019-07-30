FG to validate safety, health framework for workers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government on Tuesday in Abuja moves to validate a drafted framework on the “Implementation of the Occupational Safety and Health (OSH) Policy in the Federal Public Service.

The Permanent Secretary, Service Welfare Office (SWO), Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (OHoCSF), Mrs. Didi Walson-Jack, said this was parts of the efforts to improve the safety and health of public workers.

The 36-page zero draft, was reviewed by major stakeholders at the Tuesday’s meeting, which she said was meant to improve the welfare of civil servants as it entails improving their health and safety components.

According to her, the Federal Government in February 2018 set up an 11-man joint committee to develop a framework to implement the occupational safety and health policy.

“The draft framework for the implementation of the OSH policy in the public service is a comprehensive document that outlines the responsibilities of government, employees and other stakeholders to ensure workplace safety.

“The document further establishes institutional arrangements that will encourage employee participation in safety issues, using the science of ergonomics to ensure a more efficient and comfortable work environment,” she said.

Speaking earlier, the Director OSH in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, Dr. Ifeoma Anyanwutaku, said the draft document will constitute a veritable tool to move health and safety of civil servants to the next level.

According to her, safety and health has now been recognized by the federal government as a basic human right.

On his part, the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Boboye Oyeyemi, represented by Corps Commandant, Policy, Mr. H. Benamaisia, assured that the document will be implemented as soon as it is validated.

