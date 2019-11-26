FG to use science policies to grow nation’s economy—Nabasu

ADVERTISEMENT

Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Science and Technology, Mr. Bitrus Bako Nabasu, said the Federal Government would continue to utilize science policies, to make the economy strong and competitive.

Nabasu, made this known at the opening ceremony of the 17th National Council on Science and Technology in Awka, Anambra state on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to him, the Federal Government, would tap into the human and natural resources of the country to improve citizens quality of lives of the citizens.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“By effectively harnessing the talent and energies of people and responsibly exploit natural endowments to guarantee a high standard of living” he said.

He urged participants at the conference, to deliberate intensively, as their decisions would be key in improving the lives of the average Nigerian citizen and will spur them to appreciate the relevance of Science to societal development.

He said for Nigeria to be rated highly among the comity of nations, it solely depends on utilization of Science, Technology and Innovation.

He said he is hopeful the deliberations and decisions to be reached at the conference, will help Nigeria transform from a resource-based to a Knowledge and Innovation driven economy based on.

Earlier, the Permanent Secretary of the Anambra state Ministry of Tertiary education, Science and Technology Pauline Nwandu, said that the decisions reached at the conference would be central in the implementation of roadmap policy.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App