FG to unveil 5-year plan on digital economy tomorrow

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami will tomorrow unveil a five – year Strategic Management Plan (SMP) aimed at creating a seamless strategy to actualise digital economy in the country.

The SMP will leverage on the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy as well as the new National Broadband Plan 2020 – 2025 Roadmaps, a statement from NCC said on Sunday.

The statement said the programme would cover the guiding principles and act as the operations manual for the commission towards actualising the digital economy agenda of the Federal Government in the next five years.

Essentially, the SMP which was developed in-house with the stamp of NCC’s management and board is a visioning document of the commission for planning, monitoring, analyzing and assessment of the commission’s goals and objectives in the next five years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App