FG to test 1,500 for coronavirus daily

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control yesterday said by next week, it would increase its test capacity for COVID-19 to 1,500 per day from the present 500 tests daily.

The Director-General of the NCDC, Chikwe Ihekweazu, said this in Abuja at the second joint national briefing of the Presidential Taskforce Force on COVID-19 headed by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

He said the focus of the centre was to improve the number of people that could be tested.

He said: “Last week, we had the capacity to test 500 per day, by the end of this week, we will be at 1,000 a day. By next week, we are hoping to get to 1,500 a day.”

He said: “By testing those that do not need it, people are blocking the system and there is a price to pay.”

He said the NCDC was following about 5,000 cases all over the country.

The Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, said the government would in the next two or three weeks convert over 300 gene Xpert machines used for tuberculosis diagnosis in the country for use in coronavirus testing.

The Minister of State for Health, Adeleke Mamora, assured that the government would address all challenges in respect of the NCDC toll free line.

