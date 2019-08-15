FG to set up marriage registries in Nigeria’s 36 states

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government of Nigeria has declared its intention to set up marriage registries in all the 36 state capitals in the country.

The Director, Press & Public Relations of the Ministry of Interior, Mohammed Manga quoted the Permanent Secretary of the ministry Barr. Georgina Ehuriah as disclosing this on Thursday in Port Harcourt, River State, while declaring open a one-day sensitisation conference on the conduct of statutory marriages in Nigeria with the theme: “Achieving Harmonious Compliance in the Conduct of Statutory Marriage in Nigeria.”

While noting that the step was pertinent in ensuring uniformity in the conduct of statutory marriages in the country, she said that arrangements were also underway to establish new federal marriage registries in Umuahia, Abia State and Uyo in Akwa Ibom State, to address the challenges faced by couples in the South-South and South East Zones.

Barr. Ehuriah further said that; “the Ministry is presently considering some of the recommendations made by stakeholders in the course of the conference like, extending the validity period for licences issued to places of worship for the celebration of marriages as well as downward review of the fees payable by couples for conduct of statutory marriages in federal marriage registries”.

She added that “a machinery has also been put in place for the amendment of the Marriage Act to adequately meet the needs of the 21st century”.

Barr. Ehuriah also said that, arrangements were on-going to give couples whose certificate were not issued in line with the Act the opportunity to bring them to conformity.

According to her, the Ministry was exploring the possibility of integrating the marriage registries operated by Local Governments into its online platform so as to bring them in conformity with the Marriage Act.

The statement said the Director, Citizenship & Business Department, of the Interior, Mr. Stephen Okon had earlier stated that the Conference was necessitated by the challenges faced by citizens because of wrong documentation of their marriages which have led to series of litigations.

