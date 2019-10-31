FG to sell new housing units soon nationwide – Fashola

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, yesterday said that the ministry would soon commence the sale of housing units built under the National Housing Programme nationwide.

He said this would be done through an online subscription to allow for transparency and reduce human interference to the barest in the allocation process.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fashola said this at a one-day stakeholders’ engagement forum organised by the Lagos State Real Estate Transactions Department with the theme: “Lagos Real Estate: Achieving 21st Century Compliance”

Represented by Sarah Alawode, Controller, Federal Ministry of Housing, Fashola said housing, apart from being one of the major needs of a man, holds great potential for the economic well being of Lagos State and Nigeria at large. (NAN)

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App