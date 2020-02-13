FG to scientists: Discover Conoravirus vaccine, get N36m

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has promised to give N36 million to any Nigerian scientist that could come up with vaccine to prevent the Coronavirus disease.

The Minister of Science and Technology , Dr Ogbonnaya Onu made the promise in Abuja on Thursday at a Sent-off Ceremony for one of the ministry’s Directors, Engr A Oyefeso who was retiring from civil service.

Onu said Nigeria needed to think ahead of others in order to keep the disease at bay.

He said the government would be giving more financial support to Nigerian scientists to help them come up with cure and solutions to some of the diseases and problems ravaging the country.

“We are promising any Nigerian scientist who can discover vaccine to prevent Coronavirus N36million.

“We have a lot of herbs in the country, and who knows the cure for the disease could be in our forests.

“We are challenging our scientists to come up with cure for the disease and the country will honour them appropriately.”

