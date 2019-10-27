FG to revolutionise agriculture through modern technology

  1. Home
By Haruna Gimba Yaya, Gombe Published Date

The Federal Government said it will revolutionise the country’s agricultural sector through effective deployment of science and modern technology.

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, stated this in Gombe when he paid a courtesy call on the Emir of Gombe, Alhaji Abubakar Shehu Abubakar III.

He said the use of technology in agriculture would speed up the development of the country and harness the vast potentials in the agricultural sector, to help in boosting Nigeria’s.

Responding, the Emir stressed that the state being the centre in the North-East sub-region would benefit greatly from innovations going on in the agricultural sector.

