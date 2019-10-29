FG to regulate social media

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government says it would regulate social media.

It says social media is, today, totally out of control in the country.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, disclosed this at a press conference in Abuja on Tuesday.

He said the government was looking at how to inject sanity into the social media space.

“Social media constitutes real danger to the unity of this country. We will not be the first to check the recklessness of social media.

“What goes on social media is so ridiculous and we will contain it,” the minister said.

Details later…

