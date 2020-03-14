FG to re-strategize on community security – Akume

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has said that it is working on evolving new strategies to complement the existing ones to strengthen local community security across the country.

The Minister of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Senator George Akume, said this on Friday in Abuja at a media briefing on the forthcoming three-day National Conference on Community Violence Prevention and Human Security scheduled for Abuja in a fortnight.

According to the Minister, the conference is being organised by the ministry in collaboration with the Risk and Accident Prevention Society of Nigeria (RAPSON).

He said President Muhammadu Buhari will not compromise the maximum security of the communities and the nation at large.

He said the conference will bring together major players in violence prevention to share ideas on improving community safety and human security in the country.

“The conference with the theme: “Strategizing for Community Safety” is billed to take place from the 24th to 26th March, 2020 in Abuja. Thought-provoking papers will be delivered by carefully selected resource persons and experts in community safety and security matters.

I strongly believe that this conference will enhance the supporting goals of community safety and human security management and that the various outcomes will positively contribute to the fight against violent crimes which, sadly result in unnecessary deaths, human suffering and wanton destruction of property,” Akume said.

He said the government recognize the need for a paradigm shift in security and safety management that emphasizes community-oriented and people-centred approach.

He said community violence prevention and human security is required as a comprehensive approach that utilizes the wide range of new opportunities to tackle such threats in an integrated manner.

He said, “Security threats cannot be tackled through conventional mechanisms alone. They require a new consensus that acknowledges the linkages and the interdependencies between human development, human rights and national security.

“The existing security system is not designed to prevent and deal effectively with the new types of security threats. Putting human security on the security agenda would inspire concern for vulnerable groups during conflict and amplify support for protecting all human rights.”

He said the safety of the communities is not negotiable and that the ministry will do everything in its power to secure all citizens right to a safer community.

