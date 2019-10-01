FG to re-commence payment of Northwest retirees – PTAD boss

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government is set to resume the payment of pensioners in Northwest Nigeria after verification of the 13,000 persons on its roll, Executive Secretary of the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate, PTAD, Dr. Chioma Ejikeme has said.

Dr. Ejikeme, who was in Kaduna to inspect the verification exercise, said the exercise was going on smoothly and over 8,000 retired federal workers out of the 13,000 slated for verification had so far been screened.

She said the Parastatal Pensioner Verification Exercise was for pensioners and next of kin under the Defined Benefit Scheme and covered states in the Northwest zone of the country.

“The whole idea (verification exercise) is to compute what we are owing the pensioners; what we have been able to pay them and what they are suppose to get in terms of computation,” she said.

Dr. Ejikeme disclosed that pension liability under the category stands at over N10bn.

She said PTAD was committed to ensuring that pensioners were treated with respect and dignity that they deserved, having served their father’s land meritoriously.

The biometric verification exercise, according to her, covers retirees of federal universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, teaching hospitals, medical centers, Power Holding Company of Nigeria, Nigeria Railway Corporation, Nigerian Postal Services, research institutes, other treasury of all federally- funded parastatals, agencies and institutes.

It also covered retirees of the defunct/privatized agencies who had yet to be verified such as Aluminum Smelter Company of Nigeria, Nigeria Aviation Handling, Assurance Bank, and the Nigerian National Shipping Line.

