FG to provide sanitary wear for one million girls

The federal government, on Thursday, said it will provide sanitary wear for at least one million girls in Nigeria as the world marks the 2020 Menstrual Hygiene Day.

Speaking at an event organised to commemorate the day, the Minister, Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Pauline Tallen, said economic empowerment of women and girls will no doubt assist in taking personal hygiene seriously and allow them to take care of themselves during their menstrual period.

She said, with the theme, “It’s Time for action’’, the ministry has put plans in place to reach the girls in the community to be able to maintain personal hygiene as it relates to the provision of water, toilet facilities and sanitary wear for their needs.

Represented by Mrs. Funke Oladipo, a deputy director in the women development department of the ministry, the minister said the policymakers, philanthropists and parents need to be sensitised on the need for them to support the girls particularly when they are menstruating to be able to meet up with burden and challenges of sanitary wears for their period.

“As people provide foodstuffs in this period, sanitary wears should also be made available for the girls/women,’’ she said, adding that the ministry will be reaching one million girls with the provision of sanitary wears.

She, however, called on other stakeholders and individuals to also follow suit to support girls to maintain personal hygiene during their menstruation.

Also speaking at the event, the Executive Director, Tabitha Cumi Foundation (TCF), Mrs Tayo Erinle, said in spite of large chunks of palliatives going round the country, nobody was thinking of the girls and their menstrual circle.

The event was organised by TCF in conjunction with Mercy Corps and the Ministry of Women Affairs to reach the girls in Durumi Mpape community in Abuja.

