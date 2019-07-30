FG to probe qualifications, competency of workers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has designed compulsory competence assessment training for all civil servants in the country to authenticate their qualifications, effectiveness and suitability in Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs).

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita has said this at the formal launch of Redesigned Training Modules on Structured Mandatory Assessment -Based Training Programme (SMART-P) and Leadership, Enhancement Advancement Development Programme (LEAD-P) yesterday in Abuja.

Oyo-Ita said without such trainings Nigerian workers may lack requisite skills to drive the economy and sustain the ongoing reforms, conceived to repositioning the Civil Service.

According to her, the compulsory trainings that will come in different modules have been designed in an adult-friendly way to arouse interest in all cadres of the service and also achieve the desired results; and that the training modules are filled with contents that are mere routine and academic as they were not based on the real work place requirements.

“Despite the series of training programmes going on across the service, civil servants still lack the requisite knowledge and skills required for their jobs. In most cases, training modules are filled with contents that are mere routine and academic as they were not based on the real work place requirements,” Oyo-Ita said.

She said while there have been trainings in the civil service over the years; such trainings were not tailored to build in workers the relevant skills required to drive the economy.

