FG to pay N-Power beneficiaries soon

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government on Monday said N-Power beneficiaries, who were enrolled in 2016 and are yet to be exited 16 months after their contract elapsed, will be paid their October and November stipends soon.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, disclosed this while briefing the press on the recent agitations and outcry against the non-approval of their October and November stipends.

ADVERTISEMENT

“With regards to recent agitations and outcry against the non-approval of payments of October and November, 2019 stipends to N-Power beneficiaries, the ministry wishes to reaffirm its commitment to ensuring that beneficiaries of all the Social Investment programmes access interventions designed for them within the stipulated guidelines.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“That N-Power beneficiaries enrolled in 2016 are yet to be exited 16 months after the elapse of their contract. They are supposed to have been graduated to a more productive venture.

“That the Ministry is currently making efforts to develop an exit strategy, which is non-existent.

“In this regard, the ministry also wishes to assure all beneficiaries that all arrears will be paid as soon as the handing and taking processes are concluded and the grey areas are addressed.” she said.

Farouq said there should be no apprehension with regards to the continuity or sustainability of the Social Investment Programmes as the Government will continue to adequately fund them and ensure that they reach the beneficiaries and touch lives positively.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App