FG to mark anniversary of slave trade in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chairman, Nigerian Diaspora Commission, Mrs. Abike Dabiri-Erewa has revealed plans by the Federal Government to stage 400-year remembrance anniversary of slave trade in Badagry area of Lagos State.

Dabiri-Erewa made the disclosure while meeting with the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu alongside other members of the organizing committee of the ‘Door of Return’, the committee that has been organising the slave trade anniversary festival in the last three years.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Dabiri-Erewa, the event if hosted regularly is capable of boosting the tourism potentials of the state as it would afford participants the opportunity to reunite with their ancestral root.

ADVERTISEMENT

Similarly, Governor Sanwo-Olu applauded the choice of Badagry saying with the hosting of such magnitude, the town’s commerce, businesses and tourism potentials will grow tremendously.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App