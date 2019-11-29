  1. Home
FG to make cancer drugs easily accessible – Minister

By Olayemi John-Mensah & Zahraddeen Shuaibu Published Date
Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire.
The Federal Government is making all possible efforts to fight cancer in the country, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has said.

He was speaking at the strategic stakeholders’ engagement for the development partners organised by the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) yesterday in Abuja, where he also stated that government was worried by the alarming spread of cancer in the country.

“Therefore, the FMoH (Federal Ministry of Health) will welcome all constructive initiatives that will assist its efforts to curb the rage of cancer among our people, by ensuring easy access to cancer drugs, both in terms of cost and availability,” he said.

