FG to involve 3 ministries in Argungu Festival

The Federal Ministries of Sports, Agriculture, and Science and Technology will be involved in the Argungu Fishing and Cultural Festival.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said this weekend at the just concluded Argungu Fishing and Cultural Festival in Argungu, Kebbi State.

“I’ve travelled far and wide and have never seen anything diversified as the Argungu Festival. In terms of culture, entertainment, I’ve never witnessed this kind of festival. We must not look at this festival from the viewpoint of entertainment, what we’ve witnessed since three days ago is culture, sport, agriculture and technology.

“The archery, the traditional boxing, the traditional wrestling, the swimming all come under sports, the agricultural exhibition, the fishing also agriculture; while the water motorcycle is science and technology”.

“You can see that this has gone beyond culture and it is a building ground for future Olympians. If you look at these girls, many of them are between nine and 11 years, if they can have that kind of endurance in swimming, if we can groom them, develop them, we can see that we can actually start getting Olympic medals” the minister said.

Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu said he hoped that the festival woud attract international participants next year.

