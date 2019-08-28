FG to intensify fight against fake seeds

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Alhaji Sabo Nanono has said that the Federal Government would not tolerate proliferation of adulterated seeds.

Nanono stated this at a stakeholders’ consultative meeting on the National Agricultural Seeds Council (NASC) Act 2019 in Abuja.

He stressed that the signing of the amended seed Act by President Muhammadu Buhari placed a huge challenge on the Council to ensure a vibrant seed industry.

The minister said Nigeria must defend its seeds industry against fake and adulterated seeds.

The Director General, NASC, Dr. Philip Olusegun Ojo, in his welcome address, said the Council was working in collaboration with the Nigerian Customs service, NAQS and the CBN to ensure that all imported or exported seeds have the approval of the NASC.

“We are moving away from visual certification to Diagnostic Certification of our production fields to enhance our certification system,” he said.

Dr Ojo announced that Nigeria is a full member of the International Seed Testing Association (ISTA) adding “our Central Laboratory is currently undergoing audit and will soon become the first ISTA accredited laboratory in West Africa.”

In his remarks, the Country Manager, Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) Dr. Kayode Makinde, appealed to the President Muhammadu Buhari to sign the fertiliser bill into law saying seed is important, but that seed itself is not sufficient without good fertilizer.

