FG to include SDGs in school curriculum

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, yesterday said the Sustainable Development Goals would be incorporated into school curriculum to fast track the nation’s socio-economic development.

Adamu, represented by Oluganju Idowu Lateef, Deputy Director, Educational Planning, Research and Development of the ministry, disclosed this in Abuja at the launch of the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Orelope Adefulire, said her office was implementing measures aimed at improving quality education.

