  1. Home
  2. News
  3. FG to include SDGs in school curriculum
ADVERTISEMENT

FG to include SDGs in school curriculum

By Umar Shehu Usman Published Date
The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu
The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu

The Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, yesterday said the Sustainable Development Goals would be incorporated into school curriculum  to fast track the nation’s socio-economic development.

Adamu, represented by Oluganju Idowu Lateef, Deputy Director, Educational Planning, Research and Development of the ministry, disclosed this in Abuja at the launch of the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Orelope Adefulire, said her office was implementing measures aimed at improving quality education.

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.