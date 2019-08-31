FG to harvest innovative ideas of youths to address climate change

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has expressed its willingness to harvest innovative ideas by youths in addressing climate change and its resultant effects across the country.

Dr Peter Tarfa, the Director, Department of Climate Change, Federal Ministry of Environment, disclosed this at the closing of a two-day Youth Climate Innovation hub for the North-West zone.

Tarfa who addressed the participants in Kano, via a video call, said the federal government would harvest the innovative ideas and solutions by the youths to address climate change in the zone.

“It is our responsibility to harvest your ideas and showcase them at the national level and globally.

“It is our intention to make this event an annual event and we hope to continue to partner with you in future,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the hub was organised by the ministry in collaboration with UN Development Programme (UNDP) and coordinated by three Non- Governmental Organisations in the six geo-political zones concurrently.

The NGOs are the International Climate Change Development Initiative (ICCDI), Talentplus Initiative and Health of Mother Earth Foundation.

Also speaking to participants in South-East zone, via the same medium, Tarfa assured that the government would study some of the ideas and innovations by the youths for implementation.

“I expect to see good implementable solutions to climate change that we can replicate in the nation,’’ he told the youths who had their programme in Owerri, Imo.

Tarfa thanked the UNDP in Nigeria for the support provided in executing the programme and praised the coordinating teams for their efforts in delivering the programme excellently.

“We are sure your facilitators have your details, so, be assured that the department will include you in the mailing list to inform you about the outcome of this programme.

“They will also notify you of the subsequent programmes relating to climate change in Nigeria.

“We are going to have the National Climate Innovation event soon in Abuja and it is going to be a high-level gathering,’’ he said.

Similarly in a video call, Mr Muyiwa Odele of UNDP commended the participants for their commitment and contributions.

Odele said the innovative hub would be institutionalised for further collaboration with youths in the country.

“Some of you whose ideas were not selected now, we will still look into them later.

“We look forward to welcoming some of you for the National hub in Abuja,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the organisers harvested and collated innovations and ideas from 70 participants in the North-West zone and 50 in the South-East zone.

Some of the innovations from the North-West are, verminculture bio-technology for domestic waste management and the use of plastic wastes for household furniture and roads construction.

NAN reports that the three best ideas selected from each zone are expected to be analysed at the Youth National Climate Innovation hub in Abuja.

The best overall ideas will be showcased at the UN Climate Action Summit in September, 2019. (NAN)

