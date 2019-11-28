FG to fix roads for festive period

ADVERTISEMENT

The federal government has expressed readiness to fix bad portions on various roads across the country.

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, spoke on the issue yesterday while questions from State House Correspondents after Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Fashola said major highways were under consideration as the ministry held meetings with contractors, Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), and collaborative agencies to ensure that the roads got ready for the challenges posed at the end of the year.

