FG to farmers: Desist from misusing antibiotics

Experts from the federal ministries of agriculture and rural development, health, environment, Centre for Disease Control and private veterinary professionals, have called on farmers across the country to adhere to best practices in the use of antibiotics on food and animals.

The inappropriate use of antibiotics causes antimicrobial resistance, a situation whereby antimicrobials (drugs) that were effective in the treatment of diseases and infections are no longer effective against the same diseases or infections.

Speaking at the 2019 National Antibiotic Awareness and Media Engagement Week on Tuesday in Abuja, the permanent secretary in the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammed Bello Umar, said the issue had become a global problem threatening to kill 10million people by 2050.

“Some of the drivers of the antimicrobial resistance include the misuse of antimicrobials/antibiotics, use of substandard antibiotics and antibiotics as growth promoters in animals/fishes and plants, and lack of adherence to withdrawal periods, among other factors,” the permanent secretary said.

Dr Umar said he was worried that antimicrobial resistance possessed great health challenges to humans, animals and the environment, adding, “If the menace is not checked, it can wipe out millions of our people and animals. It can also distort the ecosystem.”

Dr Dooshima Kwange, director and chief veterinary officer of the Ministry of Agriculture, said although the ministry was not against the use of antibiotics in livestock, there should be appropriate recommendation and administration by veterinary experts.

According to her, the ministry is working with other development partners, ministries and relevant agencies of government to ensure that the fight against the misuse of antibiotics was taken seriously. She also called on the media to help in enlightening farmers and members of the public on the dangers of antibiotics abuse.

