FG to explore think-tank’s inputs in policy thrust

The Federal Government yesterday pledged to incorporate the inputs of the nation’s think-tanks into its policy thrust and implementation for national development.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, said this in Abuja at a roundtable conference of Strategic Think-Tanks in Nigeria, organized by the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, with the theme “Repositioning Think-Tanks for Effective Engagement in Public Policy”..

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, represented by the Senior Technical Assistant to the President on Economic Matters, Akin Soetan, said the process of formulating alternative policy choices as well as harnessing the human resources and the myriad of innovations that come with them is normally done through rich and functional institutional frameworks, one of which is the think tanks around the country.

According to the NIPSS Director-General Prof. Habu Galadima, the institute identifies, assembles, and deploys to the best national advantage, the country’s intellectual talents and experienced policy analysts in cutting-edge examination of pertinent issues of national, regional and international concerns through research, seminars, workshops and other action-oriented programs.

