FG to expand technical support to 36 states, FCT

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency is to expand the horizon of its Technical Support Programme (TSP) to all the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

This, according to the NPHCDA Executive Director Faisal Shuaib, is to improve the quality and quantity of technical assistant delivered to states to help them achieve their goals in primary health care.

Shuaib stated this at the one-year anniversary of the TSP in Abuja.

The programme is also to enroll a second cohort of 30 mid-level staff distributed across national and zonal levels into the agency’s leadership development academy to build their capacity to “lead and coordinate” the delivery of technical support to states.

“We are unrelenting in our resolve to continuously provide effect sub-national support. Our vision is a country where primary health care is strengthened,” he said.

The TSP, which clocked one year this year, was established with funding from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation to ease out complexities involved in states identifying their needs for technical assistance in delivering primary health care and putting in requests to the NPHCDA.

In the last one year, a total 29 states have sent in a total 106 requests for technical assistance through the TSP’s dedicated channel.

