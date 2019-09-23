  1. Home
  2. News
  3. FG to execute power projects in 37 universities – Buhari
ADVERTISEMENT

FG to execute power projects in 37 universities – Buhari

By Bassey Willie, Yenagoa Published Date
Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari says government has launched an electrification projects in 37 federal universities across Nigeria.

He said this yesterday during the maiden convocation ceremony of the Federal University, Otuoke, in Ogbia Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Represented by the Deputy Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Dr Ramon Yusuf Suleiman, Buhari said the Energizing Education Programme would benefit 129,000 students and power 2850 street lights when completed.  He said Federal Government has commissioned two of these projects, one at the Alex Ekueme Federal University and another 7.1 solar hybrid project at Bayero Federal University.

He said: “I must not fail at this point to mention one of our initiatives in the tertiary education subsector which is aimed at solving the problem of inadequate power supply in our institutions of higher learning.”

 

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.