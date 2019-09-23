FG to establish new technology agency – Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

The federal government is proposing to establish an agency that will focus on robotics and Artificial Intelligence, the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu has said.

He disclosed this on Monday when he received a delegation of the Academy of Science in his office in Abuja.

Dr Onu noted that when established, the agency will help to improve the quality of research in the nation’s universities and industrial laboratories.

He said the Academy of Science is well-placed to advise the federal government on issues bordering on Science, Technology and Innovation.

The minister also said it was high time Nigeria takes its place among the leading nations of the world in terms of Science, Technology and Innovation.

“The advantages of Executive Order 5 will place Nigerian professionals at the core of the nation’s development,” he added.

Dr. Onu laid emphasis on commercialization of ideas and innovations as being critical to turning around the economic fortunes of the nation.

“Ideas are very important when they are converted to products and services. This in turn will help grow the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP)’’, he said.

While praising the Academy for contributing to the study of the Atlantic Ocean, Dr. Onu appealed to it to help the ministry have a better understanding of the complex problems confronting the nation.

He assured the Academy of Science of the continuous support of the Ministry and urged it to work closely with other academies namely; The Academy of Humanity and Social Sciences, Academy of Letters and the Academy of Education, as this is in the best interest of the nation.

Earlier, the President of the Academy, Prof. Onuoha, urged the ministry to support the Academy in research on Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, which are current technological trends in the world.

In his contribution, Dr. Kehinde Oladipo, a fellow of the Institute, said that Big Data and Artificial Intelligence are the technology in vogue which needed to be embraced by all and sundry so as to remain relevant in the current technological revolution sweeping the world.

