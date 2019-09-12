FG to establish commercial fishing cluster for  9,000 MSMEs in Kebbi

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government said it would soon commission a commercial fishing cluster for 9,000 Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Kebbi State.

The Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, disclosed this during the launch of National MSMEs Clinic and TraderMoni scheme in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The commercial fishing cluster will be commissioned next year in Kebbi and over 9,000 MSMEs in the state will benefit,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

He stated that the FG had been able to find a minimum number of one cluster per state, adding that the project would be part of the next level project.

“In the next level project, we have what we call ‘Share Facilities’ for MSMEs. We are trying to have 37 clusters across the nation”.

He said it would provide MSMEs the opportunities on working to full equip clusters where they have specific facilities for entering into the production of their products.

“For instance, at a cheer butter cluster, people who use cheer butter for their project will be given the facilities where they can process their products, package it; then government will provide the equipment and all that will make it easy for them because a small producer will not be able to buy the equipment they need”, the vice president said.

He said kebbi was the 24th State to host the MSMEsClinic since its commencement across the country in 2017 and over 400,000 small businesses have been directly impacted.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App