FG to enlist foreign missions in TSA within 4 months

The Federal Government has disclosed that it has concluded arrangement to include the foreign missions into the Treasury single account (TSA)

The Director, Treasury Single Account, Office of the Accountant-General of the Federation, Sylva Okolieaboh disclosed this while briefing journalists on the sideline of the study by delegates from the Republic of Gambia.

Okolieaboh said: “We are extending the TSA to our foreign missions and we will also improve the way we manage the foreign currency under the TSA. That process has started and hopefully in the next four months we should be done with it.”

TSA which has seen government save about N45 billion in interest monthly, the government of Ethiopia and Kenya has indicated interest to send in their relevant agencies to understudy Nigeria.

The Accountant General of the Gambia, Momodou lamin Bah in his remarks said, they came to learn Nigeria’s approach; success and challenges as recommended by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

