  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. FG to deliver four key oil, gas projects by year end – Timi Sylva
ADVERTISEMENT

FG to deliver four key oil, gas projects by year end – Timi Sylva

By Daniel Adugbo Published Date
2019: APC will present formidable candidates to wrestle power from PDP - Sylva
Chief Timipre Sylva

The Federal Government has revealed plans to deliver Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) on at least four key projects within the nation’s oil and gas industry by the end of last quarter this year.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipreye Sylva, disclosed this while speaking at the ongoing 24th World Energy Congress (WEC) in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sylva, who represented President Muhammadu Buhari at the event, said his vision was to bequeath a vibrant petroleum industry which shall guarantee long term strategic investments and prosperity for Nigerians.

“My plan is to ensure that during my tenure, four Final Investment Decisions (FIDs) are taken. I am sure that within the next quarter, we should be able to conclude on some of these FIDs so as to grow the industry,” the minister said in a statement circulated by NNPC today.

The minister also highlighted gas development as part of government’s priority to fast track the industrialization drive of the country.

“As you are aware, we are focusing on the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) pipeline project which will address some of our power issues and encourage the setting up of local industries and businesses along different areas in Nigeria.”

Sylva also shed more light on the imperative of rehabilitating the nation’s refineries, saying that it was unsustainable for Nigeria to continue to import petroleum products.

The minister further stated that while private investment in the refining sector is encouraged, government should focus more on the repair of its existing refineries.

“People are talking about modular refineries; we know that modular refineries are part of the solution but they can only be part of the solution and not the solutions themselves. So, we are going to try to encourage modular refineries but before that, we are going to really focus on repairing the existing refineries to ensure that we are back on stream very shortly,” Sylva added.

Describing crude oil theft as “intractable”, Sylva said government was looking at practicable solutions to the menace.

He maintained that government was also looking at the issue of reducing the cost of production through robust engagement with the International Oil Companies (IOCs) towards getting best value for all stakeholders.

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time.

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.