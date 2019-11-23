FG to conduct study on TSA, local content order

ADVERTISEMENT

The Director General, Bureau of Public Service Reforms (BPSR), Mr. Dasuki Arabi, on Thursday in Abuja said the federal government would carry out a nationwide study on the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and the Executive Order 005 bordering on development of local content.

Arabi told reporters in Abuja that this is to ascertain the awareness, level of implementation, constraints, successes and to come up with a policy brief as a guide to government on the next steps of the policies.

He listed the locations where the studies would be conducted as Lagos, Kano, Bayelsa, Enugu and Abuja from November 25 to 29, 2019 after which a validation session will be held.

According to him, the objectives of the TSA include to ensure effective aggregate control over government’s cash balances, ensure consolidation of government revenue through TSA facilities cash management by government and curtail borrowing cost and ensure aggregate control of cash as a key element in monetary and budget management among others.

