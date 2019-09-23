  1. Home
FG to build 2,500 housing units in Bauchi

By Hassan Ibrahim, Bauchi Published Date
Minister of Finance, Hajia Zaynab Ahmed
Minister of Finance, Hajia Zaynab Ahmed

The Federal Ministry of Finance has concluded plans is to fund the construction of 2500 housing units in Bauchi State worth N15 billion.

A statement signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the state governor on media Muktar Mohammed Gidado,  quoted Governor Bala Muhammed as saying that his administration will key into the project as part of efforts to address housing deficit in the state.

The governor spoke during the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding with the Friends Home Fund, the company handing the construction project.

According to the governor, the project would also provide qualitative and affordable accommodation to people of the state and the project  would be executed across the six Emirate Councils of the state.

The governor said that the housing unit would be constructed with a modern school, hospital, mosque and church as well as other basic facilities, adding that the project has undergone the necessary procurement procedures to ensure that it is done in line with international best practice.

 

