FG to border communities: We’ll provide you legitimate businesses

The Federal Government has assured residents in border agonising partial closure of borders that it would provide them with legitimate businesses to replace illegal economic activities.

The government equally lamented that smuggling, illegal migration and “subversive economic activities” at the borders that have over the years undermined Nigeria’s economic sovereignty.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Aregbesola gave the hint while inaugurating a Forward Operations Base (FOB) of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) at Oja – Odan, a border community in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The Minister, accompanied by Governor Dapo Abiodun, Comptroller General of NIS, Muhammad Babandede, State Comptroller, Doris Braimah and other personalities, expressed concern over the illegal economic activities with neighboring countries, lamenting that huge importation duty accrue to Nigeria had gone down the drain.

The former Governor of Osun State while submitting that perpetrators of illegal activities take advantage of the porous borders, however, hopes that with the ongoing drill, “the porosity at the borders would be brought to a halt permanently.”

“In as much as we like to maintain cordial relation, it must be within the ambit of the law. Illegal migrations, smuggling, trans-border banditry, criminality, subversive economic activities and other practices have undermined our economic sovereignty and way of life.

“I urge all our agencies to be vigilant and be up to their bidding and ensure that this untoward practices are brought to a halt. Again, I want to commend the courage of our president for approving the drill that is happening now,” he said.

Speaking on the effect of the drill on the residents, Aregbesola said “You seems not to be happy now, but I assure you that you would be happy later because the Federal Government will give you alternative businesses and legitimate engagement that would bring legitimate wealth to your pockets and happiness to your land.”

