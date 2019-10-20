FG to boost electricity in Kano, provides N32bn compensation

ADVERTISEMENT

Kano State is soon to get improved electricity with the inclusion of two more sources of supply, the Managing Director, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Alhaji Usman Gur Muhammad, has said.

Addressing a press conference in Kano yesterday, Muhammad said TCN was working on a project to supply Kano electricity from Kaduna, Sokoto and Calabar.

He said the federal government had already provided N32 billion for payment of compensation to those who might be affected by the expansion work.

“We are going to build a code line from Kaduna to Kano. We need to get a source of supply to enable us channel power to Kano, we want to improve the quality of power in Kano State,” he said.

He said TCN would also install another 330KVA transformer at Rimin Zakara in Kano State to be connected to the Kumbotso sub-station.

He added that TCN would also install another 330KVA substation in Jogana, Gezawa LGA of the state. Muhammad said he was in Kano to identify the people that would directly be affected by the project to pay them compensation.

He said over 1,000 people would be affected by the project, adding that the TCN would collaborate with the Kano State government to relocate the affected people.

“I am here for the study. This contract has been awarded long ago but had been abandoned. The mistake made in the past was that contracts were awarded but no study was conducted on who were the people under the right of way and who were going to be affected by the project to pay them compensation,” he said.

He disclosed that the company was committed to changing the narrative in terms of power supply in Kano, adding that it would boost the only 330 single line circuit that supplies Kano from Kaduna to a dual-line.

