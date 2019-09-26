FG tasks Simba Group to establish factories in Nigeria

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has told the Simba Group, one of the biggest distributors of motorcycles and tricycles in Nigeria, to set up manufacturing plants in Nigeria.

The immediate past Minister of State for Labour and Employment, now redeployed as Minister of State for Niger Delta, Mr. Tayo Alasoadura, made the call at the launch of Simba Group’s state-of-the-art showroom, the first of its kind in Nigeria, for its range of TVS motorcycles and tricycles in Garki, Abuja.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Alasoadura said the facilities in Nigeria would create more jobs for Nigerians.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

He said, “On behalf of the Federal Government, I invite the Simba Group to come and set up factories in Nigeria so that you can give to us what you do in India and we can replicate it and give to our people.

“We have benefited to the stage we want to be. I believe that in the whole of Africa, Nigeria will be your biggest market. You should come down to Nigeria and start manufacturing your products, we have the manpower and land.”

Responding, the Chairman of Simba Group, Chief Vinay Grover, said, “Simba has always been committed to social and economic development, and our motorcycles and tricycles strike at the heart of this philosophy; driving millions of Nigerians to work, to school, to pray and to get on with their daily lives, and in turn, driving the economy.

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App