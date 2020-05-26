FG tasked on public finance transparency, monitoring

ADVERTISEMENT

Public finance analysts and stakeholders have charged the federal government to ensure efficient monitoring of public finance with a view to achieving the objectives for which budgetary funds are being disbursed on yearly basis.

Giving the charge during the virtual formal launch of the Public Finance Management Roadmap for Nigeria, organised by the Civil Society and Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) and the Oxfam International in Nigeria, the stakeholders rued prolonged years of public finance mismanagement and its implications for the nation’s rising debt stocks.

According to them, there is no best time than now to demand for good governance through adequate service delivery from government at all levels and that the issues have become even more complicated with the crash in oil prices affecting the 2020 appropriation act and stimulating borrowing and loans from external and internal sources.

“At the moment, Nigeria’s external debt stands at $1.5trn while domestic debt has already hit N6.5trn. In the midst of this, government expects GDP to contract by 3.5 percent in 2020,” they noted.

“In the same vein, amount accruable to federation account now projected at N3.9trn vs. N8.6trn previously. What this means is that the country will need a robust fiscal plan to absorb the eminent crisis looming at the moment”, they added.

On the way forward, the experts recommended that government’s spending should focus majorly on improving the quality of universal public education, increased public health spending; increased investment in universal social protection programs that benefit the poor.

In addition, they canvassed the need for government to ensure efficient management of the oil sector by ensuring the passage, assent to and functioning of the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill as well as the other components, particularly the Petroleum Industry Fiscal Bill.

They argued that doing this would end the porous resource mobilisation and management regime that dominate the oil sector.

At the end of the forum, the communiqué was jointly signed by Mr. Constant Tchona, Country Director Oxfam International in Nigeria and Executive Director, CISLAC, Auwal Musa Rafsanjani.

