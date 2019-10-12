FG targets 1000 youths for skills acquisition

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Government has said it was poised to make sure every graduate acquires skills different from their area of discipline as a way of tackling youth unemployment.

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, said as part of the government to tackle unemployment, no fewer than 1000 unemployed youths would be empowered to acquire skills in digital photography.

ADVERTISEMENT

He disclosed this in Lagos during the unveiling of Canon 10000VP digital equipment in partnership with KAS Prints under its KP2 Partnership Programme for printers, graphic artists, print entrepreneurs and digital photographers.

The programme supported by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE), according to the Minister would immediately empower 1000 youths across the six geopolitical zones.

Keyamo disclosed that the beneficiaries who have shown willingness and the zeal would be selected through the Federal Government’s database of unemployed youths.

He said, “The preliminary project we have with KAS is that, with this new acquisition that we have, we are going to set them up in six geopolitical zones. When they set them up, they want to train our youths free of charge. And so we have a preliminary projection of about 1000 youths where they will absorb them into this centre, they will train them at no cost to the Federal Government.”

The Minister said the Canon 10000VP digital printing machine which can print “at speed of light” would support emerging entrepreneurs and professionals in the event industry.

Meanwhile, Canon Central and North Africa (CCNA), a leader in imaging solutions, on Saturday launched Canon Discovery Week for professional photographers, amateur or occasional, to access the services of the company.

This is just as the imaging solutions provider introduced eight new devices for both professional and amateur photographers.

Sales and Marketing Director, Canon Central and North Africa, Amine Djouahra, said the various workshops would be an opportunity for participants to interact with professional Canon users as they learn from them.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App