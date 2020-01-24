FG, S’West govs strike deal on Amotekun

ADVERTISEMENT

Outfit must align with community policing template

Afenifere not convinced

The federal government and governors of the South West geo-political zone yesterday reached an agreement on the way forward towards actualizing the security outfit, Amotekun, a regional security network that was greeted by mixed reactions from different parts of the country.

Operation Amotekun was launched on January 9, but was subsequently declared illegal by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Malami’s pronouncement was also trailed by condemnations and commendations from supporters and opponents of the security outfit which was reportedly established to tackle security challenges in the six states of the South West.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday met with six governors of the South West, the AGF and the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

In attendance were the governors of Ondo, Rotimi Akeredolu; Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi and Osun, Gboyega Oyetola.

The governors of Oyo and Lagos were represented by their deputies.

The vice president’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, said in a statement that the meeting was at the instance of the governors who had asked to see President Muhammadu Buhari over the controversy surrounding the Amotekun initiative.

Akande said the vice president was asked to host the meeting because of President Buhari’s foreign engagements.

The statement titled: “FG, South West Governors Agree on Amotekun” said the meeting was fruitful as unanimous resolutions were made on the way forward.

