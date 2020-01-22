FG, S’West govs mull political solution to Amotekun

ADVERTISEMENT
Cross-section of various Yoruba socio-cultural groups during a pro-Amotekun solidarity rally in Ibadan yesterday
Rallies in Lagos, Ekiti, Oyo, others The federal government and six governors of the South West are working towards finding a workable solution to the stalemate over the creation of Amotekun, the western Nigeria security network, sources told Daily Trust yesterday. To this end, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has invited the governors to a…
