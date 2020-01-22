FG, S’West govs mull political solution to Amotekun

Rallies in Lagos, Ekiti, Oyo, others The federal government and six governors of the South West are working towards finding a workable solution to the stalemate over the creation of Amotekun, the western Nigeria security network, sources told Daily Trust yesterday. To this end, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has invited the governors to a…

