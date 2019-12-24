FG suspends REA MD, Ogunbiyi, to probe agency

  1. Home
The Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman, has directed the immediate suspension of the Managing Director of the Nigerian Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Damilola Ogunbiyi.
In a statement by his spokesman, Aaron Artimas, on Tuesday, the minister also directed an immediate investigation into the activities of the Agency towards repositioning it for better service delivery.
The statement said the suspension followed some apparent infractions in the Agency which prompted the indefinite suspension.
Ogunbiyi is to hand over to the next most senior officer in the Agency.

