FG, states urged to establish agency for Almajiri education

Federal and Northern state governments have been called upon to establish special agencies that will regulate, supervise and transform the Almajiri system of Qur’anic education.

Managing Director of Al-Absal Business Link, a trading company in Bauchi Alhaji Abdulrahman Yusuf Muazu, who made call yesterday in Bauchi during a seminar he organized in collaboration with Bauchi state Ministry of Religious Affairs and Social Welfare.

Muazu said it was high time for government at all levels solve the problems of Almajiri which denied millions of children access to formal education and subject them to begging and child labour for survival. He said when established, the agency would help in tackling the scourge of street begging, child abuse and other problems associated with the almajiri education system.

The commissioner of Religious Affairs and Social Welfare, Alhaji Ahmed Jalam, said that the ministry was saddled with the responsibility of promoting religious tolerance, regulating and supervising religious activities in the state.

