FG, states, LGs shared N702bn in October

The Federation Accounts Allocation Committee has shared N702.058bn to the three tiers of government for October 2019.

This was announced yesterday at the FAAC meeting chaired by the Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris.

The money comprised revenue from Value Added Tax, Exchange Gain and Gross Statutory Revenue.

The FAAC put the balance in the Excess Crude Account at $ 324m as of November 20.

The gross statutory revenue for October was N596.041bn. It was lower than the N599.701bn received in the previous month by N3.660 n.

Revenue from VAT was N 104.910bn as against the N92.874bn distributed in the preceding month, resulting in an increase of N12.036bn. Exchange Gain yielded a total revenue of N1.107bn.

The communique issued by the FAAC indicated that from the total revenue of N702.058 bn, the Federal Government received N295.737 bn; the states, N192.697bn and the local government councils, N144.987bn.

The oil producing states received N49.164bn as 13% derivation revenue and the revenue generating agencies, N19.472bn as cost of revenue collection.

A breakdown of the distribution showed that from the gross statutory revenue of N596.041bn, the Federal Government received N280.110bn; the states, N142.076bn; the local government councils, N109.534bn; the oil producing states, N49.044bn as 13% derivation revenue and the revenue collecting agencies, N15.276bn as cost of collection.

