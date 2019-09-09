FG, states, LG share N3.84tr in first half of 2019

ADVERTISEMENT

*as Delta state gets highest allocation

About N3.84trillion was shared by Federal, States, Local Governments and others between January and June this year, data contained in the latest edition of NEITI Quarterly Review, which examined ‘‘FAAC Disbursements to the Federal, States and Local governments for the first half of 2019″ has shown.

According to the data, during the same period, nine states representing 25 percent of all the states of the Federation had net disbursements higher than the first half of 2018.

A breakdown of the FAAC disbursement showed that the Federal Government received N1.599 trillion, the 36 states got N1.335 trillion while the 774 local governments shared N792 billion during the period under review.

From the NEITI publication, the disbursements of N3.84 trillion by FAAC in the first half of this year were slightly lower than the N3.94 trillion disbursed by FAAC during the same period in 2018 but higher than the N2.78 trillion disbursed in the first half of 2017.

In addition, the quarterly FAAC disbursements from Q1 2013 to Q2 2019 reveals that the total disbursement of N1.913 trillion in the second quarter of 2019 was the lowest since the fourth quarter of 2017 when N1.700 trillion was disbursed. The figure shows that three quarters of 2018 had total disbursements above N2 trillion.

The NEITI Quarterly Review which combined new data for the 2019 second quarter with previously examined data for the 2019 first quarter showed that increase in revenues witnessed in the first half of 2018 and 2017 were not sustained in 2019, as revenues in first half of this year were slightly lower.

The analysis, conducted using data obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics, Office of the Accountant General of the Federation and FAAC showed that, “in the first half of 2019, total disbursements to FG were N1.599 trillion.”

“This amounted to 41.61 percent of the total amount disbursed over this period.

“This amount was lower than the N1.652trillion disbursed in the first half of 2018 but higher than the N1.098 trillion disbursed in the first half of 2017.

“Thus, disbursements to FG in the first half of 2019 were 3.22% lower than disbursements in the first half of 2018 but 45.56 percent higher than disbursements in the first half of 2017.”

“Similarly, total disbursements to state governments in the first half of 2019 were N1.335 trillion, compared to N1.375trillion and N923 billion in 2018 and 2017 respectively.

“This indicates that disbursement to states in the first half of 2019 was 2.9% lower than the first half of 2018 but 44.7% higher than the first half of 2017.

“Delta state maintained the lead among states of the Federation with the highest share of FAAC allocation during the period under reference with N108.7billion while Osun received the lowest amount of N10.09billion. The difference between these states revenue is N98.6billion.

“Delta state received N41.66 billion in the first half of 2017 but this surged to N101.19 billion in the first half of 2018. This represents a 142.89% increase”.

The publication further disclosed that “the amount received by the state (Delta) increased further in the first half of 2019 to N108.7 billion. Thus, in the first half of 2019, the disbursement received by Delta State was 7.42% higher than its receipt in the first half of 2018, and 160.92% higher than its receipt in the first half of 2017”.

For the 774 local governments of the Federation, N792 billion was received in the first half of 2019, compared to N795 billion and N549 billion respectively in the first half of 2018 and in the first half of 2017.

This implied that, ‘‘disbursements to local governments in the first half of 2019 were 0.4% below disbursements in the first half of 2018, and 44.11% higher than disbursements in the first half of 2017’’, the data showed.

