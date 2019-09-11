FG spends N1.3trn on capital projects in 4 years, says Adamu

ADVERTISEMENT

The President Muhammadu Buhari administration has spent a total of N1.3 trillion so far on capital projects within the last four years.

Education minister Adamu Adamu said this on Tuesday in Abuja at the second National Conference organised by the president Buhari’s enduring legacy network (MBEL-N) with the theme, “Buhari Enduring Legacies and the Future of Nigeria’s Political Culture”.

Represented by a deputy director of the Education Ministry, Ben Gong, Adamu said the expenditure is aside personnel cost and overheads, which put together exceeds the capital investment on critical infrastructures in the polity.

He reiterated President Buhari’s preparedness to live up to the expectation of the citizenry to deliver on his campaign promises particularly in the education sector.

He also listed the reduction in the number of out of school children to the barest and tolerable limits; increment in enrolment as well as ensuring industrial peace and harmony in the educational sector in the next four years as some of his priorities before the expiration of President Buhari’s tenure in 2023.

In his keynote address, Prof. Ibrahim Bashir, said it behoves on Nigerians not to allow President Buhari’s legacies to be swept into the dustbin of history after 2023.

He also called for the adoption of the Chinese Communist Party whose tactical strategies were employed to mobilize its citizens to sustain the legacies of Mao Tse Tung to achieve the objective.According to him, party loyalty and discipline, people focused governance, benevolent governance, financial prudence, political morality as some of the legacies President Buhari would be leaving behind in 2023.

“The MBEL-Network must therefore be focused on the cultivation of the critical values of Buharism. To achieve this we must build institutions, design mementos and mechanisms in governance that are not times and space bound in propelling Nigeria into all -inclusive and sustainable greatness just as Mouism has done to China,” Bashir said.

